Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NFLX stock opened at $516.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

