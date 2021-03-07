Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

HSIC stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

