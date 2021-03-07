Assetmark Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 737,508 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,801,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.86 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

