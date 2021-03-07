Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $158.35 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.