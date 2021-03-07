Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $264.89 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $295.64. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.27 and its 200 day moving average is $233.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

