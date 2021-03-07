Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,103 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,790 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

