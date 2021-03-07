Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.29

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.29 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 142.30 ($1.86). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at GBX 141.24 ($1.85), with a volume of 51,948 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.29.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

