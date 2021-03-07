ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

ASGN traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. 310,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ASGN by 56.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

