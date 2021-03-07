Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARESF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

