Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

