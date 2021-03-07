Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,949,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of ARWR opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

