Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,040,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $155.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

