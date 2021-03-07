Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.