Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,344 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 52,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

F stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

