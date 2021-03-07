Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.