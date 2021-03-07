Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.91 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

