Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,240 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.