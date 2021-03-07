argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.76.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $289.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in argenx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 123.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

