Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

