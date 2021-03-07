Argent Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

