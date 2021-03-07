Argent Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

