Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.