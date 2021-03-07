Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,391. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 23.7% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $47,541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after purchasing an additional 324,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

ARES stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 937,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

