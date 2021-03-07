Arcblock Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.12 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.86 or 0.00781939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00043699 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

