ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 28th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ARC stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. 390,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.