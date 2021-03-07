ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 28th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARC stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. 390,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.