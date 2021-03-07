Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Update

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 257,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

