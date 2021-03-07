Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.83% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $55,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $91.91 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

