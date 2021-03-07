Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

