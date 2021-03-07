Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,287,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.