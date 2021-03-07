AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.34 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $781,040.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00796120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00042512 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,418,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,418,831 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

