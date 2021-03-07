Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Hercules Capital worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

