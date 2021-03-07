Aperio Group LLC Purchases 270,852 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BEST worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. BEST Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

