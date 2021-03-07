Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EIG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

