Aperio Group LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,775 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.