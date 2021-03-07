Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,617 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.