Aperio Group LLC Buys New Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,121,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PPD by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPD by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PPD by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.73. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

