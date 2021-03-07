Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $333.60 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

