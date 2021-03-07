Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 157,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

