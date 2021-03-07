Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

