Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.