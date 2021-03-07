Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $89,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 383,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,312,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 254,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.12 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

