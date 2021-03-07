Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

