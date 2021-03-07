ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $29.50 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

