Angela K. Ho Sells 695 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) SVP Angela K. Ho sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $16,061.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

