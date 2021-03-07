Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 13,260 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.98. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

