Analyzing Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 6 1 0 1.67 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $22.56, indicating a potential downside of 14.76%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 14.15% 12.15% 8.08% Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.63% 19.59% 14.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Resources and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.40 $798.90 million $2.61 10.14 Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.62 $54.96 million N/A N/A

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

