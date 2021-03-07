Analyzing China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

China Resources Beer pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Resources Beer pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Resources Beer and Albertsons Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61

Albertsons Companies has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than China Resources Beer.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Beer and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Resources Beer and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 5.18 $189.85 million $0.12 127.92 Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.13 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than China Resources Beer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats China Resources Beer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

