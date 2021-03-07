Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 11.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zynex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zynex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.