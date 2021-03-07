Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT at $30.83

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

