Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $45.63

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

